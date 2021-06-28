Sino-Global inks an agreement to acquire Clamour
Jun. 28, 2021 8:33 AM ETSingularity Future Technology Ltd (SGLY)SGLYBy: SA News Team
- Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) has signed a non-binding letter of intent to acquire Clamour, Southeast Asia's online artworks and collections trading platform.
- As per the agreement terms, SINO expects to acquire 100% of Clamour's equity interest for ~$3 million in cash and stock.
- Clamour offers considerable advantages to buyers and sellers over traditional auction houses, including lower commission, flexible pricing, secured payment through smart contract with blockchain technology, and secured intellectual property.
- "Sino-Global has already made a series of investments in blockchain infrastructure and NFT companies, as we expand our capabilities and extend our reach. We are eager to integrate Clamour into our network alongside our other assets and partners, including our CyberWorld V0.1 NFT platform, which is already providing a critical link between the virtual blockchain world and the physical world."