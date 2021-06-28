Catalyst Pharma inks licensing deal for Firdapse in Japan
Jun. 28, 2021 8:52 AM ETCatalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CPRX)CPRXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) has entered into an exclusive license and supply agreement with DyDo Pharma for the development and commercialization of Firdapse (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg in Japan for the treatment of Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS).
- LEMS is a rare autoimmune neuromuscular disorder characterized by debilitating and progressive muscle weakness and fatigue.
- Under the terms of the agreement, DyDo Pharma will have joint rights to develop Firdapse and exclusive rights to commercialize the product, in Japan and will be responsible for funding all clinical, regulatory, marketing and commercialization activities in Japan.
- Catalyst will be responsible for clinical and commercial supply, as well as providing support to DyDo Pharma in its efforts to obtain regulatory approval for the product from the Japanese regulatory authorities.
- Catalyst will receive an upfront payment and be eligible to receive further milestone payments for Firdapse, as well as a transfer price on product supplied to DyDo Pharma.