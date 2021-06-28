International Paper attracts bull rating from Stephens ahead of business split
Jun. 28, 2021 8:58 AM ETInternational Paper Company (IP)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor10 Comments
- Stephens upgrades International Paper (IP -0.2%) to an Overweight after having the paper stock slotted at Equal Weight.
- The firm sees "very substantial" value creation potential from the upcoming separation into two companies.
- The business split by International Paper will result in two streamlined companies well positioned for long-term success. Upon completion of the transaction, International Paper expects the separation to be tax-free for the company's shareowners for U.S. federal income tax purposes and plans to complete the spin-off late in Q3.
- Stephens also points to IP's decision to exit the hugely unsuccessful overseas expansion and reverse course in Europe as positives.
- International Paper trades below its 50-day moving average.