International Paper attracts bull rating from Stephens ahead of business split

Jun. 28, 2021

  • Stephens upgrades International Paper (IP -0.2%) to an Overweight after having the paper stock slotted at Equal Weight.
  • The firm sees "very substantial" value creation potential from the upcoming separation into two companies.
  • The business split by International Paper will result in two streamlined companies well positioned for long-term success. Upon completion of the transaction, International Paper expects the separation to be tax-free for the company's shareowners for U.S. federal income tax purposes and plans to complete the spin-off late in Q3.
  • Stephens also points to IP's decision to exit the hugely unsuccessful overseas expansion and reverse course in Europe as positives.
  • International Paper trades below its 50-day moving average.
