Renault inks electric car battery deal with Envision, Verkor

Jun. 28, 2021 8:59 AM ETRenault SA (RNLSY), RNSDFRNSDFBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Renault (OTC:RNSDF) has inked partnerships with China's Envision AESC and France's Verkor to produce electric car batteries in northern France - Reuters.
  • The French car maker also signed a memorandum of understanding with the French start-up Verkor to co-develop and then manufacture high-performance batteries, with a view to owning a more than 20% stake in Verkor.
  • "The combination of these two partnerships with Renault ElectriCity will create nearly 4,500 direct jobs in France by 2030, while developing a robust battery manufacturing ecosystem in the heart of Europe," the statement said.
  • The proximity of the Envision AESC’s gigafactory to Renault ElectriCity production sites at Douai, Maubeuge and Ruitz, will create 700 additional jobs in the Hauts-de-France region.
