SG Blocks development subsidiary partners with JDI-Cumberland Inlet for largest project till date

Jun. 28, 2021 9:04 AM ETSG Blocks, Inc. (SGBX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • SG Blocks (NASDAQ:SGBX) trades 5.8% higher premarket after it announced that its development subsidiary, SGB Development has acquired a 10% non-dilutable equity interest in Georgia-based JDI-Cumberland Inlet.
  • This will contribute $3M in capital to develop Cumberland Inlet, a 1,286 acre waterfront parcel in historic downtown St. Marys, Georgia.
  • The company along with Jacoby Development of Atlanta expects to develop a mixed-use destination community with ~1,280 units of single family, multi-family, vacation and hospitality use.
  • "We estimate that our gross potential manufacturing revenue from this project will be ~$180M, being without a doubt, our largest SG DevCorp project to date" chairman & CEO Paul Galvin commented.
  • The closing is slated for prior to end of Q2.
  • The development is expected to commence site work in the 4Q21, with initial deliveries of modular units expected in 3Q22.
