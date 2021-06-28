Cantaloupe joins Russell 2000 Index

  • Cantaloupe, Inc (CTLP -7.3%) was added to the Russell 2000 Index following the Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective June 28 after the U.S. market opens.
  • The company said that membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, for Cantaloupe, meant automatic inclusion in the small-cap Russell 2000 Index.
  • "After being relisted on NASDAQ late in 2020, rebranding a few months ago and making significant operational and financial progress over the past 12 months we are excited to be added to the Russell 2000,” said Cantaloupe CEO Sean Feeney.
