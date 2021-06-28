SoftBank Robotics cuts staff, ends Pepper robot production - Reuters

Jun. 28, 2021 9:09 AM ETSFTBY, SFTBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor

SoftBank Japan
tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Robotics is reportedly cutting about half of its 330 staff in France due to development issues and poor sales for the Pepper robot.
  • Reuters sources and internal documents say SoftBank Robotics stopped producing the humanoid Pepper robot last year after producing on 27,000 units.
  • SoftBank has reportedly already halved the smaller sales staffs in the United States and Britain. Robotics workers in Japan were moved to other areas of the company.
  • The robotics business came to life after SoftBank acquired a majority stake in French company Aldebaran for $100M in 2012.
  • Recent news: SoftBank's Son open to further buybacks amid stock pullback
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.