SoftBank Robotics cuts staff, ends Pepper robot production - Reuters
Jun. 28, 2021 9:09 AM ETSFTBY, SFTBFBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor
- SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) Robotics is reportedly cutting about half of its 330 staff in France due to development issues and poor sales for the Pepper robot.
- Reuters sources and internal documents say SoftBank Robotics stopped producing the humanoid Pepper robot last year after producing on 27,000 units.
- SoftBank has reportedly already halved the smaller sales staffs in the United States and Britain. Robotics workers in Japan were moved to other areas of the company.
- The robotics business came to life after SoftBank acquired a majority stake in French company Aldebaran for $100M in 2012.
