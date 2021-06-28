Gates med research CEO transitioning to head vaccines at J&J - Endpoints
Jun. 28, 2021 9:18 AM ETJNJBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Penny Heaton, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Reserach Institute, is stepping down to become head of vaccines at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Endpoints News reports.
- Heaton will start her new position on September 7.
- Heaton, who has held the executive position at the Gates MRI since August 2017, is no stranger to pharma, having held senior positions at Novartis, Novavax, and Merck.
- She has also worked as an epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC.
- In its vaccine pipelines, J&J has VAC89220, an HIV preventive in phase 3, and VAC52150 for Ebola, also in phase 3.
- J&J shares are up 7 cents to $164.28 in premarket trading.