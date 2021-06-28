Gates med research CEO transitioning to head vaccines at J&J - Endpoints

Jun. 28, 2021

  • Penny Heaton, CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Medical Reserach Institute, is stepping down to become head of vaccines at Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Endpoints News reports.
  • Heaton will start her new position on September 7.
  • Heaton, who has held the executive position at the Gates MRI since August 2017, is no stranger to pharma, having held senior positions at Novartis, Novavax, and Merck.
  • She has also worked as an epidemic intelligence service officer at the CDC.
  • In its vaccine pipelines, J&J has VAC89220, an HIV preventive in phase 3, and VAC52150 for Ebola, also in phase 3.
