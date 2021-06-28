Ballantyne Strong portfolio Company acquires Curb Taxi Media
Jun. 28, 2021 9:16 AM ETBallantyne Strong, Inc (BTN)BTNBy: SA News Team
- Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) announces that portfolio company Firefly Systems Inc. has acquired Curb Taxi Media, a mobility media company in the U.S.
- Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment in Firefly, a privately-held company.
- The commercial terms were not disclosed.
- The acquisition will provide Firefly with access to over ten thousand top-of-car screens to scale its technology and network. The purchase will establish a leadership position in the U.S. for Firefly through a presence in 11 cities.
- Shares +2% premarket.
- Press Release