Ballantyne Strong portfolio Company acquires Curb Taxi Media

  • Ballantyne Strong (NYSE:BTN) announces that portfolio company Firefly Systems Inc. has acquired Curb Taxi Media, a mobility media company in the U.S.
  • Ballantyne Strong holds a $13 million preferred investment in Firefly, a privately-held company.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition will provide Firefly with access to over ten thousand top-of-car screens to scale its technology and network. The purchase will establish a leadership position in the U.S. for Firefly through a presence in 11 cities.
  • Shares +2% premarket.
  • Press Release
