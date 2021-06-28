MediciNova plans mouse study of MN-166 in chlorine gas-induced lung injury

  • MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announces that it will conduct a mouse study to investigate the efficacy of MN-166 (ibudilast) in a murine model of chlorine gas induced lung injury and death.
  • Shares up more than 2% premarket.
  • After mice are exposed to chlorine gas and treated with MN-166 (ibudilast) or control, the study will evaluate survival, clinical outcomes, body weights, lung weights, and upper respiratory tract histopathology.
  • MediciNova had reported positive results from a mid-stage trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD), earlier this month.
