MediciNova plans mouse study of MN-166 in chlorine gas-induced lung injury
Jun. 28, 2021 9:18 AM ETMediciNova, Inc. (MNOV)By: SA News Team
- MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) announces that it will conduct a mouse study to investigate the efficacy of MN-166 (ibudilast) in a murine model of chlorine gas induced lung injury and death.
- Shares up more than 2% premarket.
- After mice are exposed to chlorine gas and treated with MN-166 (ibudilast) or control, the study will evaluate survival, clinical outcomes, body weights, lung weights, and upper respiratory tract histopathology.
- MediciNova had reported positive results from a mid-stage trial of MN-166 (ibudilast) in alcohol use disorder (AUD), earlier this month.