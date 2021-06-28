UK Competition and Markets Authority opens probe into S&P Global's planned $44B IHS Markit deal
Jun. 28, 2021
- The UK Competition and Markets Authority ("CMA") opened an investigation into S&P Global's (NYSE:SPGI) planned $44B acquisition of IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO).
- Comments to the competition authority are due July 12 and the Phase 1 deadline for the review is TBC, according to the agency's website.
- Earlier this month, S&P Global CFO said he sees $44B IHS Markit deal closing in the fourth quarter. The company had previously forecast a deal close in the second half of the year.
- The companies received a request from the U.S. Dept. of Justice 2nd request related to the transaction in March.