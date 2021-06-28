UK Competition and Markets Authority opens probe into S&P Global's planned $44B IHS Markit deal

Jun. 28, 2021 9:20 AM ETIHS Markit Ltd. (INFO), SPGIINFO, SPGIBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Standars & Poor"s home page on Iphone 4
SeanShot/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.