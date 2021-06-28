Principal Financial to exit U.S. retail fixed annuities, adds to stock buyback plan

  • Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) will discontinue sales of all U.S. retail fixed annuities and consumer life insurance products as part of its plan to increase profits, reduce capital intensity, and mitigate risk.
  • PFG shares fall 1.6% in early trading.
  • The board also authorizes a new stock repurchase authorization of up to $1.2B, in addition to the $675M that remains under its previous authorization as of March 31.
  • The changes follow PFG's strategic review as part of a cooperation agreement with Elliot Capital Management, a major investor in PFG.
  • The main points from the review include:
  • Discontinue sales of U.S. retail fixed annuities — including new sales of its deferred annuities, payout annuities, and indexed annuities — while continuing to sell its variable annuity offering, part of its suite of retirement solutions;
  • Fully exit the retail consumer U.S. individual life insurance market, discontinuing new sales of term life and universal life products; and
  • Pursue alternatives for the in-force universal life insurance with secondary guarantees block, which has ~$7B in policy reserves, as well as other related in-force blocks.
  • Principal has an $800M target capital level, a risk-based capital ratio of 400%, a debt-to-capital ratio of 20-25%, and a targeted dividend payout ratio of 40%.
  • The company expects to repurchase $1.3B-$1.7B of common shares from March 31 through the end of 2022 while retiring $300M of debt maturing next year.
  • Dan Houston, chairman, president and CEO of Principal, says, "The outcome will result in a more focused portfolio and stronger capital management strategy that we believe positions Principal for strengthened leadership in higher growth markets and greater capital efficiency, leading to higher expected shareholder returns."
  • More details to be discussed in tomorrow's investor day.
  • Earlier this month, Piper Sandler downgraded PFG because the analyst didn't expect any catalysts to come out of its upcoming investor day.
