China's central bank vows to make monetary policy flexible, targeted, appropriate
- The People's Bank of China pledges to make its monetary policy flexible, targeted, and appropriate, while keeping interbank liquidity reasonable, Reuters reports.
- While robust demand for exports has bolstered China's industrial sector and fueled its post-pandemic rebound, domestic consumer demand has been week.
- After its quarterly meeting on monetary policy, The People's Bank of China said it would increase forecasts and analyses of the domestic and global economy, seek more international economic policy coordination, and combat external pressures to its growth.
- It said a recent reform in the way banks calculate deposit rates, along with some previous loan prime rate changes, will help push down real lending rates.
- They'll also use relending, re-discounting, and other monetary tools that will help the real economy, Reuters said, citing the PBOC statement.
- The Chinese yuan edges down less than 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.
