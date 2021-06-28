Cocrystal Pharma added to Russell Microcap Index
Jun. 28, 2021 9:28 AM ETCocrystal Pharma, Inc. (COCP)COCPBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- US biotechnology company Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) has been selected to join the Russell Microcap Index.
- The move is effective June 28, 2021, after the U.S. market opens.
- James Martin, Cocrystal's interim co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, said, "This is a notable milestone for Cocrystal that will further raise awareness of our company within the global investment community as we advance development of our antiviral programs including the planned initiation of an influenza A Phase 1 trial in the third quarter."
- Shares down 0.74% pre-market.
- Press Release