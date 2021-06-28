Eiger shares rise on mid-stage avexitide congenital hyperinsulinism study results
Jun. 28, 2021 9:29 AM ETEiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (EIGR)EIGRBy: SA News Team
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares rise nearly 4% premarket after posting positive results from the company's mid-stage trial of avexitide in congenital hyperinsulinism.
- The treatment "significantly reduced" glucose infusion rate (GIR) when evaluated across dose levels (p=0.0087) with dose-dependent improvements observed, the company said.
- Avexitide 100, 200 and 1,000 pmol/kg/min ascending doses demonstrated 1.3 (15%), 2.9 (24%), and 4.3 (56%) mg/kg/min reductions in GIR relative to placebo, respectively, and entirely abolished the glucose requirement in 50% of patients at the top dose.
- The company also said that avexitide was well-tolerated in and adverse events were typically mild in severity and transient, and there were no serious adverse events.
- Eiger aims to be ready for a late-stage trial for avexitide as early as next year, it said.