Eiger shares rise on mid-stage avexitide congenital hyperinsulinism study results

  • Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) shares rise nearly 4% premarket after posting positive results from the company's mid-stage trial of avexitide in congenital hyperinsulinism.
  • The treatment "significantly reduced" glucose infusion rate (GIR) when evaluated across dose levels (p=0.0087) with dose-dependent improvements observed, the company said.
  • Avexitide 100, 200 and 1,000 pmol/kg/min ascending doses demonstrated 1.3 (15%), 2.9 (24%), and 4.3 (56%) mg/kg/min reductions in GIR relative to placebo, respectively, and entirely abolished the glucose requirement in 50% of patients at the top dose.
  • The company also said that avexitide was well-tolerated in and adverse events were typically mild in severity and transient, and there were no serious adverse events.
  • Eiger aims to be ready for a late-stage trial for avexitide as early as next year, it said.
