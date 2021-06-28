GameStop rallies as another Wall Street firm jumps out of the ratings game
Jun. 28, 2021 10:04 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)GMEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor23 Comments
- Another Wall Street firm is throwing in the towel on posting ratings on GameStop (GME +5.0%) amid the Reddit rally and share price volatility.
- Baird says it is temporarily suspending a rating and price target on the retailer until it more clearly articulates new management’s business strategy. That disclosure should also allow investors to better assess the company’s "intrinsic value and prospects for future free cash flow generation," according to analyst Colin Sebastian said in a note released Monday.
- Sebastian says GME is trading on non-fundamental social media influences and other factors that make it difficult in the near term to make a reasonable stock rating recommendation to institutional investors.
- Baird had a Neutral rating on GameStop and 12-month price target of $25 before the ratings pull.
- Last week: London hedge fund shuts after big losses shorting GameStop.