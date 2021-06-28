Synopsys announces successful tapeout for Samsung's 3nm GAA chip tech
Jun. 28, 2021 10:05 AM ETSynopsys, Inc. (SNPS)SSNLF, SSNNF, SNPSBy: Brandy Betz, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) announces the successful tapeout of a complex multi-system system of a chip, leading to the accelerated qualification of the Synopsys Fusion Design Platform for Samsung (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) Foundry's (OTC:SSNNF,OTC:SSNLF) 3nm GAA process technology.
- Gate-all-around or GAA transistor architecture is seen as the successor to FinFET in advanced semiconductor manufacturing.
- "Samsung Foundry is at the heart of fueling the next phase of industry innovation with our continued process-technology-based evolutions to meet the growing demands of both specialized and broad-market applications," says Sangyun Kim, Vice President of Foundry Design Technology Team at Samsung Electronics. "Our latest, advanced 3nm GAA process has benefited from our extensive collaboration with Synopsys, and the accelerated readiness of the Fusion Design Platform to enable the efficient realization of the 3nm process' promise, is a testament to the importance and benefit of these key alliances."
- Synopsys shares are up 1% to $271.70.
