BAE Systems to provide additional F-35 electronic warfare systems to Lockheed Martin

Jun. 28, 2021
  • BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -1.6%) is providing Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.6%) with additional electronic warfare systems, retrofit kits and spares for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
  • The company said the contract builds on BAE Systems' delivery of more than 800 AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare/countermeasure systems to date, providing F-35 jets with situational awareness and survivability capabilities.
  • The AN/ASQ-239 EW system provides advanced offensive and defensive capabilities which helps the F-35 to engage threats.
  • BAE Systems said the current Lot 16 award comes as it delivers Lot 14 systems and executes material orders for Lot 15.
  • The company noted that it is currently producing 18 shipsets a month as it ramps production to more than 20 shipsets/month in 2022 to match F-35 aircraft low rate initial production.
