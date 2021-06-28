BAE Systems to provide additional F-35 electronic warfare systems to Lockheed Martin
- BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESY -1.6%) is providing Lockheed Martin (LMT -0.6%) with additional electronic warfare systems, retrofit kits and spares for the F-35 Lightning II aircraft.
- The company said the contract builds on BAE Systems' delivery of more than 800 AN/ASQ-239 electronic warfare/countermeasure systems to date, providing F-35 jets with situational awareness and survivability capabilities.
- The AN/ASQ-239 EW system provides advanced offensive and defensive capabilities which helps the F-35 to engage threats.
- BAE Systems said the current Lot 16 award comes as it delivers Lot 14 systems and executes material orders for Lot 15.
- The company noted that it is currently producing 18 shipsets a month as it ramps production to more than 20 shipsets/month in 2022 to match F-35 aircraft low rate initial production.
- Source: Press Release