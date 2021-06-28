dLocal stock jumps 4.0% after BofA initiates with a Buy rating

Jun. 28, 2021 10:54 AM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)DLOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Financial technology concept. Fintech. Online banking. Foreign exchange.
metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

  • dLocal stock (NASDAQ:DLO) climbs 4.0% after BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg initiates coverage of the payments technology company with a Buy rating as the company helps merchants solve the complexities of processing ecommerce payments in emerging market regions.
  • "DLO has an enviable customer base comprising some of the largest and fastest-growing enterprises in the world (i.e. AMZN and GOOG) and a very attractive blend of organic growth and profitability, both well in excess of peers," Kupferberg writes in a note to clients.
  • Risks include LatAm representing 90% of DLO's total payment volumes and the company's 10 biggest companies comprising 60% of its total revenue. While those proportions have been declining, it could take time for DLO to diversify, the analyst said. The loss of a single customer could have a material impact on its financials.
  • Sets price target at $55, based on 50/50 blend of BofA's CY22 EV/revenue multiple and DCF methodologies.
  • DLO stock popped more than 50% in its initial trade after its IPO earlier this month.
  • The two SA contributors who have weighed in on DLO, give the stock a Neutral rating.
  • Vince Martin sees a big potential roadblock looming regarding investor optimism on the stock.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.