dLocal stock jumps 4.0% after BofA initiates with a Buy rating
Jun. 28, 2021 10:54 AM ETDLocal Limited (DLO)DLOBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- dLocal stock (NASDAQ:DLO) climbs 4.0% after BofA Securities analyst Jason Kupferberg initiates coverage of the payments technology company with a Buy rating as the company helps merchants solve the complexities of processing ecommerce payments in emerging market regions.
- "DLO has an enviable customer base comprising some of the largest and fastest-growing enterprises in the world (i.e. AMZN and GOOG) and a very attractive blend of organic growth and profitability, both well in excess of peers," Kupferberg writes in a note to clients.
- Risks include LatAm representing 90% of DLO's total payment volumes and the company's 10 biggest companies comprising 60% of its total revenue. While those proportions have been declining, it could take time for DLO to diversify, the analyst said. The loss of a single customer could have a material impact on its financials.
- Sets price target at $55, based on 50/50 blend of BofA's CY22 EV/revenue multiple and DCF methodologies.
- DLO stock popped more than 50% in its initial trade after its IPO earlier this month.
- The two SA contributors who have weighed in on DLO, give the stock a Neutral rating.
- Vince Martin sees a big potential roadblock looming regarding investor optimism on the stock.