Oblong stocks slump on announcement of registered direct offering

Jun. 28, 2021 11:11 AM ETOblong Inc. (OBLG)OBLGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Stocks of Oblong (OBLG -18.4%), a U.S. provider of multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services, have slumped following announcement of a registered direct offering, which is expected to generate gross proceeds of $12.4M.
  • Closing date is on or around June 30, 2021.
  • The offering comprises 4M common shares, issued at a price of $3.10 a share, and Series A warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1M common shares, at an exercise price of $4.00 a share. The warrants are exercisable until January 4, 2022.
  • Oblong has also announced a concurrent private placement of Series B warrants to purchase 3M common shares at an exercise price of $4.40 per share. The Series B warrants are exercisable from six months and one day following issuance and until three years from the initial exercise date.
  • Gross proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. Pursuant to the terms, the offering may generate an additional $17.2M in gross proceeds.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.