Oblong stocks slump on announcement of registered direct offering
Jun. 28, 2021 11:11 AM ETOblong Inc. (OBLG)OBLGBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Stocks of Oblong (OBLG -18.4%), a U.S. provider of multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services, have slumped following announcement of a registered direct offering, which is expected to generate gross proceeds of $12.4M.
- Closing date is on or around June 30, 2021.
- The offering comprises 4M common shares, issued at a price of $3.10 a share, and Series A warrants to purchase an aggregate of 1M common shares, at an exercise price of $4.00 a share. The warrants are exercisable until January 4, 2022.
- Oblong has also announced a concurrent private placement of Series B warrants to purchase 3M common shares at an exercise price of $4.40 per share. The Series B warrants are exercisable from six months and one day following issuance and until three years from the initial exercise date.
- Gross proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes. Pursuant to the terms, the offering may generate an additional $17.2M in gross proceeds.