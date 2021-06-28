Exeter Finance receives investment from Warburg Pincus-led investor group
Jun. 28, 2021 11:24 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Indirect auto finance company, Exeter Finance entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Warburg Pincus from funds managed by Blackstone (BX +1.4%).
- Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
- Exeter has a managed loan portfolio of $7B+ and underwrites, purchases, services and securitizes retail installment contracts from 11K+ auto dealers and 475K customers nationwide.
- Warburg Pincus is a long-time, active investor in the auto industry across a variety of verticals; notable investments in the auto value chain include, Santander Consumer, China Auto Rental, Au Financiers, Uxin, defi SOLUTIONS, Cango, and Car Trade.
- Transaction is expected to close by 2021 end; Jason Grubb will remain as CEO and a meaningful investor in the company, alongside the current Exeter management team.