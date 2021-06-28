Exeter Finance receives investment from Warburg Pincus-led investor group

Jun. 28, 2021 11:24 AM ETBlackstone Inc. (BX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Indirect auto finance company, Exeter Finance entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Warburg Pincus from funds managed by Blackstone (BX +1.4%).
  • Terms of the private transaction were not disclosed.
  • Exeter has a managed loan portfolio of $7B+ and underwrites, purchases, services and securitizes retail installment contracts from 11K+ auto dealers and 475K customers nationwide.
  • Warburg Pincus is a long-time, active investor in the auto industry across a variety of verticals; notable investments in the auto value chain include, Santander Consumer, China Auto Rental, Au Financiers, Uxin, defi SOLUTIONS, Cango, and Car Trade.
  • Transaction is expected to close by 2021 end; Jason Grubb will remain as CEO and a meaningful investor in the company, alongside the current Exeter management team.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.