GNS Group stock soars following announcement to merge with Naples Soap
Jun. 28, 2021 12:05 PM ETThe GNS Group Inc. (GNSG)GNSGBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Naples Soap Company signed a letter of intent to combine with GNS Group (OTCPK:GNSG +4900.0%).
- GNS Group will acquire 100% of Naples's shares in exchange for shares in GNSG.
- The companies plan to close the transaction within the next 10 days, subject to due diligence and execution of a definitive purchase agreement.
- "We are pleased with the chance to go public and build our company by combining with GNSG and utilizing the GNSG public platform for growth capital, scaling our model, and executing on possible acquisitions," said Naples' Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin.
- Naples produces over 400 bath, body and personal care products which are made in the U.S. with natural and organic ingredients.
- Source: Press Release