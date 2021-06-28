Payoneer and FTAC Olympus Acquisition complete business combination
Jun. 28, 2021 12:19 PM ETPayoneer Global Inc. (PAYO)PAYOBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Payoneer (PAYO) and FTAC Olympus Acquisition (FTOC) have completed their business combination, which was approved by FTOC’s shareholders on June 23, 2021.
- As a result, a new public entity under the name Payoneer Global, and its stock and warrants, will begin trading today on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “PAYO” and “PAYOW”, respectively.
- The transaction includes a $300M PIPE investment from investors including existing investor Wellington Management.
- "The Payoneer team has positioned the company incredibly well to capitalize on the expansion of global commerce, and we are proud to be their partner during this next phase of growth." said Betsy Cohen, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FTAC Olympus Acquisition.