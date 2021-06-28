AEP issues RFPs for purchase of wind, solar, short-term generation
Jun. 28, 2021 12:46 PM ETAmerican Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP)AEPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Electric Power (AEP -0.1%) subsidiary SWEPCO says it is soliciting bids for renewable and short-term generating capacity to supply its customers.
- The company says it issued three requests for proposals, looking to purchase wind resources of as much as 3,000 MW, solar resources up to 300 MW and short-term deliverable capacity up to 250 MW.
- Proposals must be for wind resources of at least 100 MW, solar resources minimum of 50 MW, and short-term capacity must be for a minimum of 50 MW, and all must interconnect to the Southwest Power Pool and be located in SWEPCO's service territory.
