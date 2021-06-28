Brookfield Renewable raised at Credit Suisse following recent slump

  • Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP +4.5%) bumps higher after Credit Suisse upgrades shares to Outperform from Neutral with a $45 price target at Credit Suisse after recent weakness, down 13% YTD and 6% just in the past week.
  • Credit Suisse's Andrew Kuske says the latest pullback looks largely related to a Russell Index rebalance that hurt Brookfield Renewable Corp.'s (NYSE:BEPC) "paired" security value.
  • BEP is "a best-in-class developer of long-dated renewable power, an active capital recycler and a savvy purchaser of distressed assets," Kuske says.
  • The company is "uniquely positioned vs. many major renewable power stocks with a global platform, a robust and flexible funding model, and a legacy skew toward higher value hydroelectric generation at the core of the asset base," the analyst writes.
  • Taking a different view, Trapping Value believes BRookfield Renewable's current valuation likely means total returns will come in at "the low single digits at best," according to a new analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
