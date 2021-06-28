Ulta Beauty stock falls amid new Amazon anxiety

Jun. 28, 2021 1:37 PM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor4 Comments
  • Ulta Beauty (ULTA -2.0%) is lower on the day after Business Insider publishes an article on the downside if Amazon becomes more active in the online cosmetics category.
  • Though Amazon has been considered a threat to Ulta Beauty for a quite a while, the strong performance by the beauty category in general during Amazon's Prime Day event is said to increase the threat of a bigger push by the e-commerce giant as it looks to become a "go-to destination" for beauty shoppers.
  • Shares of Ulta Beauty are up 21% YTD and topped out at $356.31 last week.
  • Ulta Beauty is still positioned do well this year with consumers indicating an increased willingness to spend on cosmetics and fewer department store operating following the pandemic.
