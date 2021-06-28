Exxon workers in Chad continue strike, shutting production
Jun. 28, 2021 1:57 PM ETExxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)XOMBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Workers at Exxon Mobil's (XOM -2.5%) Doba oilfield in Chad say they will continue their three-day strike after the company announced it was in talks with Savannah Energy to sell its 40% stake in the project.
- The Doba workers went on strike on Friday, saying Exxon has refused to guarantee they would be paid entitled benefits if Savannah takes over and they are laid off.
- The strike has shut production at Doba, which produced gross 33.7K boe/day on average last year.
