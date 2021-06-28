Exxon workers in Chad continue strike, shutting production

Jun. 28, 2021

  • Workers at Exxon Mobil's (XOM -2.5%) Doba oilfield in Chad say they will continue their three-day strike after the company announced it was in talks with Savannah Energy to sell its 40% stake in the project.
  • The Doba workers went on strike on Friday, saying Exxon has refused to guarantee they would be paid entitled benefits if Savannah takes over and they are laid off.
  • The strike has shut production at Doba, which produced gross 33.7K boe/day on average last year.
  • Exxon's shares have suffered a long-term bearish run since 2014, and the company's future "has high uncertainty," Rohit Acharya writes in a bearish analysis newly posted on Seeking Alpha.
