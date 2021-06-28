Amazon Music Unlimited offering six free months of Disney Plus in promo
Jun. 28, 2021 2:09 PM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), DIS, SPOTSPOTBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor5 Comments
- New customers of Amazon Music Unlimited (AMZN +0.6%) are eligible to get a free six months of Disney Plus (DIS -1%) in a new promotion between the two companies.
- That spares the new customers six payments of Disney's recently raised monthly price of $7.99.
- Meanwhile, existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive three months' worth of the Disney streaming video service.
- Promotional activity has bumped up for Amazon Music Unlimited, its music-streaming answer to Spotify (SPOT +1.6%) which offered access to 75M songs along with thousands of playlists and stations.
- Amazon Music Unlimited starts at $7.99/month, while Spotify Premium's basic individual plan runs $9.99/month (with family plans at $15.99/month and student rates at $4.99/month).