Jun. 28, 2021

  • New customers of Amazon Music Unlimited (AMZN +0.6%) are eligible to get a free six months of Disney Plus (DIS -1%) in a new promotion between the two companies.
  • That spares the new customers six payments of Disney's recently raised monthly price of $7.99.
  • Meanwhile, existing Amazon Music Unlimited customers will receive three months' worth of the Disney streaming video service.
  • Promotional activity has bumped up for Amazon Music Unlimited, its music-streaming answer to Spotify (SPOT +1.6%) which offered access to 75M songs along with thousands of playlists and stations.
  • Amazon Music Unlimited starts at $7.99/month, while Spotify Premium's basic individual plan runs $9.99/month (with family plans at $15.99/month and student rates at $4.99/month).
