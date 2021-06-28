Fed's Quarles compares idea of U.S digital dollar to 'deluded crazes or fads'

  • Randal Quarles, vice chair for supervision for the Federal Reserve, suggested Monday that government-sponsored digital currencies represented the financial equivalent to parachute pants - "a mass suspension of our critical thinking and to occasionally impetuous, deluded crazes or fads."
  • Speaking at the 113th Annual Utah Bankers Association Convention, Quarles advocated a "high bar" for approving a digital version of the U.S. dollar.
  • Government-sponsored digital currencies are often known as a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
  • Quarles stressed that the current dollar payment system is "very good," lowering the need for a digital currency. He also said that the potential benefits of issuing a digital version of the U.S. dollar were "unclear."
  • The Fed official added that launching such a product could present "considerable risks."
  • Specifically, Quarles noted that a Federal Reserve CBDC could present a juicy target for cyberattacks, as well as open up new possibilities for illegal activities, such as money laundering.
  • In addition, he said that it might prove difficult for the Fed to effectively manage the CBDC.
  • "A Federal Reserve CBDC could, in essence, set up the Federal Reserve as a retail bank to the general public," Quarles said. "That would mean introducing large-scale, resource-intensive central bank infrastructure."
  • Moreover, Quarles didn't see successes with digital currencies elsewhere in the world as evidence that the Fed should launch its own.
  • "Even if other central banks issue successful CBDCs, we cannot assume that the Federal Reserve should issue a CBDC," he said.
  • Earlier this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to launch a CBDC for the U.S. However, he did concede that such a move would contribute increased efficiency and would provide a more inclusive payment system.
