Fed's Quarles compares idea of U.S digital dollar to 'deluded crazes or fads'
Jun. 28, 2021 3:22 PM ETSPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)QQQ, BTC-USD, USDT-USD, ETH-USDBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor38 Comments
- Randal Quarles, vice chair for supervision for the Federal Reserve, suggested Monday that government-sponsored digital currencies represented the financial equivalent to parachute pants - "a mass suspension of our critical thinking and to occasionally impetuous, deluded crazes or fads."
- Speaking at the 113th Annual Utah Bankers Association Convention, Quarles advocated a "high bar" for approving a digital version of the U.S. dollar.
- Government-sponsored digital currencies are often known as a central bank digital currency, or CBDC.
- Quarles stressed that the current dollar payment system is "very good," lowering the need for a digital currency. He also said that the potential benefits of issuing a digital version of the U.S. dollar were "unclear."
- The Fed official added that launching such a product could present "considerable risks."
- Specifically, Quarles noted that a Federal Reserve CBDC could present a juicy target for cyberattacks, as well as open up new possibilities for illegal activities, such as money laundering.
- In addition, he said that it might prove difficult for the Fed to effectively manage the CBDC.
- "A Federal Reserve CBDC could, in essence, set up the Federal Reserve as a retail bank to the general public," Quarles said. "That would mean introducing large-scale, resource-intensive central bank infrastructure."
- Moreover, Quarles didn't see successes with digital currencies elsewhere in the world as evidence that the Fed should launch its own.
- "Even if other central banks issue successful CBDCs, we cannot assume that the Federal Reserve should issue a CBDC," he said.
- Earlier this year, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he was in no rush to launch a CBDC for the U.S. However, he did concede that such a move would contribute increased efficiency and would provide a more inclusive payment system.