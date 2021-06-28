Facebook jumps to $1T valuation as judge dismisses antitrust suits from FTC, states (updated)
Jun. 28, 2021 3:01 PM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)FBBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor128 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has jumped 2.1% to an easy session high after a district court has dismissed antitrust cases against the company levied by the Federal Trade Commission and several states.
- That doesn't mark a sweep-away of the legal concerns: The judge says the FTC's complaint was too vague, giving the agency a chance to amend its complaint with more clarity.
- As for the states, the judge says the attacks on Facebook's acquisitions are "barred by the doctrine of laches, which precludes relief for those who sleep on their rights." Though the Instagram and WhatsApp purchases happened in 2012 and 2014, the states' suit seeking divestment wasn't filed until December.
- And the judge ruled that the states' challenge to Facebook's policy of preventing interoperability with competing apps "fails to state a claim under current antitrust law, as there is nothing unlawful about having such a policy."
- Updated 3:08 p.m.: FB is now up 3.6% on the day, and crosses the trillion-dollar value mark.