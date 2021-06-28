KYN Capital zooms 19% on partnership with BW Property Management
Jun. 28, 2021 By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- KYN Capital Group (OTCPK:KYNC +19.4%) rallies 19% as it partners with the National Homeowners Association, BW Property Management Group to deliver cryptocurrency payments to more than 2,500 homeowners.
- The National Homeowners Association will offer nationwide discounts on home services of more than 50% for lawn care, maid service, handyman service, and much more to homeowners who make payments using the Koinfold™ mobile application.
- This partnership could potentially reach over 100K homes within 12 months which immediately impacts the market share currently dominated by companies such as Angie, HomeAdvisor, Thumbtack and crypto trading platforms such as Coinbase (COIN +8.0%) as well.
- “Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital, is very excited about this partnership and can foresee even more enticing opportunities for our clients,” says Solomon Williams, President of BW Property Management Group.