IsoEnergy to pay $75K interest owed on debenture in shares

Jun. 28, 2021 3:39 PM ETIsoEnergy Ltd. (ISENF)ISENFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF +0.2%) will settle a portion of the interest payment due to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. associated with an unsecured convertible debenture Aug. 18, 2020 in the form of shares.
  • As of June 30, IsoEnergy will owe Queen's Road $255K in interest of which $75K will be settled by the company by issuing 31,120 common shares at a deemed price of $2.41 per share.
  • The company said the share issue to Queen's Road is subject to acceptance of the TSXV.
  • Source: Press Release
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.