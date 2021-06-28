IsoEnergy to pay $75K interest owed on debenture in shares
Jun. 28, 2021 3:39 PM ETIsoEnergy Ltd. (ISENF)ISENFBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- IsoEnergy (OTCQX:ISENF +0.2%) will settle a portion of the interest payment due to Queen's Road Capital Investment Ltd. associated with an unsecured convertible debenture Aug. 18, 2020 in the form of shares.
- As of June 30, IsoEnergy will owe Queen's Road $255K in interest of which $75K will be settled by the company by issuing 31,120 common shares at a deemed price of $2.41 per share.
- The company said the share issue to Queen's Road is subject to acceptance of the TSXV.
- Source: Press Release