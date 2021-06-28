Micron Solutions CFO resigns

Jun. 28, 2021 4:02 PM ETMicron Solutions, Inc. (MICR)MICRBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Micron Solutions (OTC:MICR -3.1%) said CFO, Treasurer and Secretary Wayne Coll will leave the company, effective July 16.
  • "With the recent close of the sale-leaseback transaction, my role in the company is shifting from implementation to maintenance, and this has enabled me to make the decision to move to a new challenge," said Coll.
  • In August 2020, Micron signed an agreement for the sale and leaseback of its main manufacturing facility to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance financial stability.
  • The company noted that it has not appointed an interim replacement and the search for a new CFO has begun.
  • Source: Press Release
