Micron Solutions CFO resigns
Jun. 28, 2021 Micron Solutions, Inc. (MICR)
- Micron Solutions (OTC:MICR -3.1%) said CFO, Treasurer and Secretary Wayne Coll will leave the company, effective July 16.
- "With the recent close of the sale-leaseback transaction, my role in the company is shifting from implementation to maintenance, and this has enabled me to make the decision to move to a new challenge," said Coll.
- In August 2020, Micron signed an agreement for the sale and leaseback of its main manufacturing facility to strengthen its balance sheet and enhance financial stability.
- The company noted that it has not appointed an interim replacement and the search for a new CFO has begun.
- Source: Press Release