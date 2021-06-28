Medexus gets Notice of Compliance to commercialize treosulfan in Canada
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQX:MEDXF) has received a Notice of Compliance (“NOC”) from Health Canada to commercialize treosulfan, developed by medac GmbH, in Canada.
- Treosulfan will be marketed in Canada under the brand name Trecondyv and indicated in combination with fludarabine as part of a conditioning treatment prior to allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (“allo-HSCT”).
- Medexus said that it is in the final stages of extending its licensing partnership with medac GmbH to include treosulfan for Canada.
- Under the terms of the agreement, medac is expected to be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of the drug, while Medexus will be responsible for sales and marketing of the product.