Cadiz commences depositary shares offering
Jun. 28, 2021 5:17 PM ETCadiz Inc. (CDZI)CDZIBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI), a natural resources development company in the U.S., has initiated an underwritten registered public offering of 2M depositary shares to raise $50M in gross proceeds.
- Each depository share will represent a 1/1000th fractional interest in one Series A cumulative perpetual preferred share. The offering includes a liquidation preference of $25.00 per depositary share.
- Underwriters will have a 30-day option to buy additional depositary shares.
- Net proceeds from the offering, along with a new $50M secured term loan, will go towards repaying outstanding debt and other corporate purposes. Cadiz expects to enter the term loan at the same time as the closing of the offering.
- Previously (June 17): Cadiz filed a preliminary prospectus for a $205M mixed shelf offering.
- Shares -1.65% post-market