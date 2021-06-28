BNY Mellon plans 10% dividend boost, $6.0B stock buyback after stress test
- Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) intends to increase its quarterly cash dividend on its common stock by ~10% to 34 cents per share from 31 cents after its stress capital buffer remains at 2.5%.
- The company's board authorizes the repurchase of up to $6.0B of common stock over the six quarters beginning in Q3 2021.
- The new authorization replaces all previously authorized share repurchase plans and, in conjunction with the SCB framework, "provides management flexibility to manage the extent and timing of the company's capital distributions," the company said in its statement.
- The dividend increase and stock buyback plan were announced after the Federal Reserve released annual stress test results last week.
