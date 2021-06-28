Oil refinery waivers likely will be limited, biofuel trade group says
- Biofuel groups are urging the Environmental Protection Agency to show restraint in its use of waivers exempting refiners from their biofuel blending obligations, following last week's Supreme Court decision maintaining the program.
- "Our collective focus is now turning to EPA to end these exemptions, which we all believe have been misused in the past," Matthew Morrison, a partner at Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman, said today on a call with reporters.
- "We fully expect that the number of small refinery exemptions granted by EPA moving forward will be greatly constrained" by separate holdings from the lower court ruling that were under review, Renewable Fuels Association President Geoff Cooper said.
- It is not known how the Supreme Court ruling will influence the EPA as it considers 50 pending small refinery exemption requests for the 2019-20 compliance years.
- Among potentially relevant tickers: ADM, DAR, REGI, GPRE, GPP, CORN, FUE, CRAK
- Refiners recently warned the cost of complying with the federal biofuels mandate could soar past $30B this year.