PNC plans 9% dividend boosts and to reinstate $2.9B stock buyback

PNC Bank
RiverNorthPhotography/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • PNC Financial Services (NYSE:PNC) plans to recommend that its board boosts its quarterly cash dividend by 9% to $1.25 in Q3 2021 after it merited the lowest Stress Capital Buffer allowed in the Federal Reserve's annual stress test for banks.
  • PNC also plans to reinstate its share repurchase program for up to $2.9B for four-quarter period beginning Q3 2021.
  • The company's Stress Capital Buffer for the four-quarter period beginning Oct. 1 of this year, applicable to PNC inclusive of the BBVA USA acquisition, is 2.5%, the Fed's regulatory "floor".
  • PNC's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio significantly exceeds the regulatory minimum of 4.5% plus its SCB, reflecting strong capital levels.
  • The company's board of directors expects to consider PNC's dividend increase recommendation at the July 1 meeting.
  • Common share repurchases will be made under the 100M share repurchase program approved by the board in April 2019.
  • Previously, (June 24) Stress Tests: All 23 banks clear minimum risk levels set by the Fed.
