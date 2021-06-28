Eni ordered to pay ~$40M per month into escrow by Ghana court pending talks

Jun. 28, 2021 10:18 AM ETEni S.p.A. (E)EBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • A commercial court in Ghana ruled that 30% of revenues from the Eni-operated (E -2.8%) Sankofa offshore field be placed in an escrow account until the company completes government mandated talks with Springfield Exploration and Production, which owns the neighboring Afina field.
  • The court said the decision to place ~$40M per month in escrow would protect Springfield's interests while allowing operations to continue at the Sankofa field, which produces ~60K bbl/day.
  • Springfield had sought to preserve revenue from the field until a deal with Eni is reached to combine the two neighboring oil fields, as ordered by the government.
  • "Buybacks and dividends give Eni a fantastic yield profile," Valkyrie Trading Society writes in a bullish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.
