Fortuna Silver shareholders approve acquisition of Roxgold
Jun. 29, 2021 Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) and Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF)
- Shareholders of both Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) have approved the proposed acquisition by Fortuna of all of the outstanding common shares of Roxgold.
- The arrangement is expected to close on July 2, 2021.
- Following completion of the business combination, current Fortuna and former Roxgold shareholders will own ~63.6% and 36.4% of the outstanding Fortuna Shares, respectively.
- The issuance of up to 110,128,963 common shares of Fortuna in exchange for all of the outstanding Roxgold shares was approved by 96.65% of the votes cast by Fortuna shareholders.
