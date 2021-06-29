Fortuna Silver shareholders approve acquisition of Roxgold

  • Shareholders of both Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) and Roxgold (OTCQX:ROGFF) have approved the proposed acquisition by Fortuna of all of the outstanding common shares of Roxgold.
  • The arrangement is expected to close on July 2, 2021.
  • Following completion of the business combination, current Fortuna and former Roxgold shareholders will own ~63.6% and 36.4% of the outstanding Fortuna Shares, respectively.
  • The issuance of up to 110,128,963 common shares of Fortuna in exchange for all of the outstanding Roxgold shares was approved by 96.65% of the votes cast by Fortuna shareholders.
  • Previously (April 26): Fortuna Silver to buy Roxgold in C$1.1B deal
