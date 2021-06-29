E3 Metals promotes Raymond Chow as CFO
- E3 METALS (OTCPK:EEMMF) has appointed Mr. Raymond Chow as the Chief Financial Officer (NASDAQ:CFO), effective July 1, 2021 to succeed Mr. John Pantazopoulos, who will be stepping down from the role of CFO, but will remain on the board as a highly valued Director, continuing to actively support the Company's growth and development.
- Mr. Chow joined E3 Metals as the Finance Manager in early 2021 and demonstrated himself to be a results-driven individual with significant expertise in strategic planning, financial operations, and raising capital.
- Mr. Chow, recently served at ATB Financial in the project finance group and previously held progressively senior roles within the energy industry including serving as interim CFO for a private equity backed, intermediate private oil and gas producer.