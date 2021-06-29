PLBY Group acquires Honey Birdette in cash and stock deal of $333M
Jun. 29, 2021 6:17 AM ETPLBY Group, Inc. (PLBY)PLBYBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) has acquired luxury lingerie and lifestyle brand Honey Birdette for $333M in cash and stock.
- The acquisition will expand company’s brand portfolio and accelerate the growth of its core apparel and sexual wellness businesses.
- This acquisition will serve company's mission to become the leading pleasure and leisure lifestyle platform and commitment to deliver long-term value to shareholders.
- Honey Birdette expects ~$73M of revenue and ~$28M of EBITDA for the twelve months ending June 30, 2021, representing growth of over 40% and over 95% Y/Y.
- The transaction is expected to close in 3Q21.