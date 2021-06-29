Kuke Music announces up to $1M share buyback plan
Jun. 29, 2021 6:38 AM ETKuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)KUKEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Kuke Music's (NYSE:KUKE) board has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $1M of its American depositary shares, or ADSs, through December 31.
- The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
- He Yu, CEO of Kuke Music, commented, "The share repurchase program reaffirms our confidence in the fundamental and long-term growth of Kuke. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value while at the same time growing our business."