Kuke Music announces up to $1M share buyback plan

Jun. 29, 2021 6:38 AM ETKuke Music Holding Limited (KUKE)KUKEBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Time for a Stock Buyback Share Repurchase Clock 3d Illustration
iQoncept/iStock via Getty Images

  • Kuke Music's (NYSE:KUKE) board has authorized a share repurchase program under which the company may repurchase up to $1M of its American depositary shares, or ADSs, through December 31.
  • The Company plans to fund repurchases from its existing cash balance.
  • He Yu, CEO of Kuke Music, commented, "The share repurchase program reaffirms our confidence in the fundamental and long-term growth of Kuke. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing shareholder value while at the same time growing our business."
