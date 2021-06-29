Ault Global Holdings’ Coolisys Technologies receives authorization to expedite $1.3M military contract

Jun. 29, 2021 6:46 AM ETBitNile Holdings, Inc. (NILE)NILEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Coolisys Technologies, a subsidiary of Ault Global Holdings (NYSE:DPW) through its subsidiary Digital Power Corporation has received authorization to expedite a purchase order for $1.3M to provide comprehensive electrical and electronic systems to power radio and other classified instruments installed and operated in customized military multi-mission tactical vehicles.
  • Order was originally to be fulfilled over a three-year period but has now been authorized to be completed this year..
  • Coolisys’ CEO, Amos Kohn, said, “We are pleased to expedite this contract from a leading global defense customer specializing in customized vehicles used by special forces units. This order is the result of the compact and cost-effective design of Coolisys’ customized rugged high-reliability power system that is currently being used in field operations.”
  • Yesterday, the company has acquired 40% stake in Adtech Pharma for $3M.
