Better Choice announces pricing of public offering

Jun. 29, 2021 6:50 AM ETBetter Choice Company Inc. (BTTR)BTTRBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

A Chocolate Labrador puppy sitting in large dog bowl - 5 weeks old
cmannphoto/E+ via Getty Images

  • Better Choice (OTCQX:BTTR) announces pricing of the underwritten public offering of 8M shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $5/share.
  • The gross proceeds, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Better Choice, are expected to be $40M.
  • Underwriters granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of common stock.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes and to acquire complimentary technologies, products or businesses, although the Company is not a party to any letters of intent or definitive agreements for any such acquisition.
  • D.A. Davidson & Co. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.
