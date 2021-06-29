Kubasik succeeds Brown to lead L3Harris Technologies
Jun. 29, 2021
- L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) has a new CEO today, as Christopher Kubasik succeeds William Brown to become the second CEO in its history as a combined company.
- The planned transition was first announced in October 2018 as part of L3Harris' merger.
- Brown is now Executive Chair; he became Chair and CEO of L3Harris in June 2019 after serving as CEO of Harris Corp. since 2011 and Chair since 2014.
- Kubasik has more than 30 years of experience in the aerospace and defense industry and most recently was Vice Chair, President and COO of L3Harris.
- He joined L3 Technologies as President and COO in 2015 after serving as President and COO of Lockheed Martin.
