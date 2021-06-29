Hewlett Packard Enterprise launches new automated 5G software solution
Jun. 29, 2021 7:07 AM ETHewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE)HPEBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) has introduced a new 5G software solution, HPE 5G Automated Assurance and a new 5G capability for HPE Service Director to simplify the management of 5G networks and reduce deployment risks through a zero-touch, closed-loop system.
- The software is pre-integrated with HPE’s open 5G Core Stack solutions.
- Domenico Convertino, VP of Product Management, HPE Communications Technology Group said, “In line with this approach, HPE has developed fully integrated automation capabilities that de-risk 5G deployments and maximize business return for network operators. Building on our leadership in telco cloud, operations support systems and orchestration, we are introducing an integrated offering that accelerates automation in the industry.”
- Last week, the company secured $443.8M contract for US Air Force IT infrastructure.