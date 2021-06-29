Southwest Gas to buy Riggs Distler in $855M deal
Jun. 29, 2021
- Southwest Gas' (NYSE:SWX) Centuri Group subsidiary agrees to acquire installation and repair services provider Riggs Distler & Co. for $855M in cash.
- Riggs Distler has extensive relationships and long-term master service agreements with nearly all of the major investor-owned electric utilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
- Centuri says the deal will broaden its electric services platform to include 5G telecom and renewables services, and expand its operating footprint into new markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
- Southwest Gas expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in the first full year of ownership.
- Southwest Gas easily beat expectations for Q1 GAAP earnings and revenues.