Southwest Gas to buy Riggs Distler in $855M deal

  • Southwest Gas' (NYSE:SWX) Centuri Group subsidiary agrees to acquire installation and repair services provider Riggs Distler & Co. for $855M in cash.
  • Riggs Distler has extensive relationships and long-term master service agreements with nearly all of the major investor-owned electric utilities in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions.
  • Centuri says the deal will broaden its electric services platform to include 5G telecom and renewables services, and expand its operating footprint into new markets in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.
  • Southwest Gas expects the deal to be accretive to earnings in the first full year of ownership.
  • Southwest Gas easily beat expectations for Q1 GAAP earnings and revenues.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.