InMed Pharma shares climb on launch of $12M private placement

Jun. 29, 2021 7:31 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)INMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) inks securities purchase agreement to raise ~$12M through the issuance of 4,036,327 common shares and warrants to purchase equal number of common shares, at $2.973/share and warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market.
  • The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $2.848/share.
  • Net proceeds will be used to continue pipeline development, advance business development activities and for general working capital purposes.
  • Closing date is July 2.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • INM shares rise 13.5% premarket trading at $3.36.
