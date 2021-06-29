InMed Pharma shares climb on launch of $12M private placement
Jun. 29, 2021 7:31 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)INMBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) inks securities purchase agreement to raise ~$12M through the issuance of 4,036,327 common shares and warrants to purchase equal number of common shares, at $2.973/share and warrant in a private placement priced at-the-market.
- The five-year warrants have an exercise price of $2.848/share.
- Net proceeds will be used to continue pipeline development, advance business development activities and for general working capital purposes.
- Closing date is July 2.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- INM shares rise 13.5% premarket trading at $3.36.