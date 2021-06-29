AWH Partners and funds managed by Apollo Global acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County
Jun. 29, 2021
- AWH Partners, LLC and funds managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has acquired DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County.
- Pursuant to this deal, Spire Hospitality has taken over management of the property from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).
- The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
- Russell Flicker, co-founder and managing partner of AWH Partners, said, "We expect this property to outperform its competitors as we complete a fulsome renovation and corporate demand in the city resumes."
