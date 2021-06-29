AWH Partners and funds managed by Apollo Global acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County

Jun. 29, 2021 7:54 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO), HLTHLT, APOBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • AWH Partners, LLC and funds managed by a subsidiary of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has acquired DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Anaheim - Orange County.
  • Pursuant to this deal, Spire Hospitality has taken over management of the property from Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT).
  • The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
  • Russell Flicker, co-founder and managing partner of AWH Partners, said, "We expect this property to outperform its competitors as we complete a fulsome renovation and corporate demand in the city resumes."
